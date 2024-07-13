United States

National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More

Celebrate National French Fry Day on July 12 with fantastic deals and freebies from top fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and more. Enjoy your favorite crispy treats with exclusive offers and promotions to make your Fry-day extra special!

National French Fry Day Deals And Freebies Photo: Pexels
Today, July 12 is National French Fry Day! This means you can snag some fantastic deals on these salty treats at your favorite fast food joints.

It is not just any Friday, its the Fry-Day!

Traditionally held on July 13, the annual event was moved to the second Friday of every July starting in 2022. This change came about after fast-food chains Checkers and Rally’s initiated an online petition that successfully convinced the National Day Calendar to shift the date.

Now, fry day always lands on a Friday, letting you start your weekend with a delicious indulgence.

You can find deals and freebies at McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and many other places.

1. McDonald’s

Today, July 12 is National French Fry Day! This means you can snag some Download the McDonald’s app to score a free medium fries with any purchase of $1 or more on Friday, July 12, and every following Friday until December 27, 2024.

Additionally, on Saturday, July 13, McDonald’s is offering any size order of fries for free, no purchase necessary, through the McDonald’s app.

2. Burger King

Royal Perks loyalty program members can enjoy a free order of any size fries with a $1 purchase on National French Fry Day and every Friday for the rest of the year. Additionally, on Friday, July 12, Royal Perks members can also get a free hamburger with a $1 purchase.

3. Arby’s

In celebration of National French Fry Day, Arby’s is offering $1 any size fries all month long for Arby’s Rewards members. Additionally, the fan-favorite Potato Cakes are back on the menu for a limited time, giving potato lovers another delicious option.

4. Wendy’s

Wendy’s offers a free order of any size fries with a purchase every Friday throughout the year, especially on this FRY-day. This deal, which started in April, can be redeemed weekly through the Wendy’s app.

5. Checkers and Rally’s

Checkers and Rally’s, the driving force behind making National French Fry Day a Friday event, are celebrating by offering a free regular size Fully Loaded Fries with any purchase in the Rewards app from today through Sunday, July 14. Fans need to be members of the Checkers & Rally’s Rewards Program to access this offer.

6. Elevation Burger

Looking to celebrate Fry-day while being health-conscious? Elevation Burger fans can get free Classic Olive Oil Fries with any purchase in-store or online through July 14 using the code “FRY-YAY.”

7. McCain Foods

McCain Foods is celebrating by unveiling the World’s First French Fry House. This two-story house in Chicago is decked out with fry-themed decorations, including giant French fry inflatables, holiday lights, and more. On Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, fry fans can visit 224 N Elmwood Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for free french fries, a meet and greet with Father Frymas, hourly French fry sing-alongs, and more.

8. KFC

KFC Rewards members can enjoy a free order of Secret Recipe fries of any size with any online purchase.

9. Taco Bell

From now through Monday, July 15, fans can join the Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program and purchase a Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass for just $10. This pass grants you a regular size order of Nacho Fries every day for the next 30 days via the Taco Bell app.

10. Fatburger

The Last Great Hamburger Stand is offering deals on two of their iconic fry options. Through July 14, guests can get a free Fat Fries or Skinny Fries with any purchase in-store at participating locations or online using the code “FRYDAY24.”

11. 16 Handles

If you love dipping your fries in ice cream, you’re in for a treat. Fro-yo chain 16 Handles has introduced a new salty flavor: French Fry frozen yogurt, a bright yellow soft serve with real potato french fry pieces mixed in. New customers can enjoy a French Fry Day deal by getting $5 off in-store using the code FRENCHFRY on the 16 Handles app.

12. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s is celebrating National French Fry Day by giving out free fries. Customers who download the Freddy’s app today, July 12, will receive a free regular fries with any purchase on July 13 and 14. This offer must be redeemed through the app.

13. Jack in the Box

Jack Pack rewards members can get a free order of any size or style fries with a $1 purchase in-store or through the app today and every Friday for the rest of 2024.

14. Raising Cane’s

Members of Raising Cane’s loyalty program, the Caniac Club, can enjoy a free order of fries on Friday, July 12. The offer will be added to the customer’s account and can be redeemed by swiping their club card in stores, placing an order online, or scanning their QR Code in the mobile app.

15. Smashburger

Celebrate National Fry Day with Smashburger by treating yourself to free regular-sized Smash Fries with any purchase all day long. Guests can claim the deal in-store at participating locations or online and in-app using the code “FRYDAY24” — no minimum purchase required.

