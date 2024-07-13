National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More

McCain Foods is celebrating by unveiling the World’s First French Fry House. This two-story house in Chicago is decked out with fry-themed decorations, including giant French fry inflatables, holiday lights, and more. On Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, fry fans can visit 224 N Elmwood Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for free french fries, a meet and greet with Father Frymas, hourly French fry sing-alongs, and more.