Looking To Start Yoga? Here Are 5 Poses To Begin With On International Yoga Day

Explore these 5 essential yoga poses perfect for beginners to kickstart your yoga journey with confidence and mindfulness.

Representative image
Embarking on a yoga journey doesn't have to be all serious and solemn—it can be a delightful exploration of movement, balance, and inner peace. For beginners stepping onto the yoga mat with a spirit of fun and curiosity, here are some beginner-friendly poses that blend playfulness with the transformative power of yoga.

Mountain Pose (Tadasana):

Tadasana, or Mountain Pose, is the starting point for many yoga sequences. It focuses on alignment, grounding, and centering. To practice Tadasana, stand tall with your feet together or hip-width apart.

Photo: Pexels
Keep your spine straight, shoulders relaxed, and arms by your sides with palms facing forward. Engage your thigh muscles, lift your kneecaps, and balance your weight evenly on both feet. Take deep breaths, feeling rooted like a mountain.

Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana):

One of the most recognized yoga poses, Downward-Facing Dog, stretches and strengthens the entire body. Begin on your hands and knees (tabletop position).

Photo: Pexels
Tuck your toes, lift your hips toward the ceiling, and straighten your legs as much as comfortable, forming an inverted V shape with your body. Press your palms into the mat, relax your head between your arms, and aim to lengthen your spine. This pose is excellent for relieving tension in the back and shoulders.

Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana):

Warrior Pose symbolizes strength, balance, and determination. Start in a standing position, step one foot back about 3-4 feet, turning it out slightly. Bend your front knee to a 90-degree angle, ensuring your knee is aligned with your ankle (not extending past it).

Photo: Pexels
Keep your back leg straight and strong, with the back foot at a 45-degree angle. Extend your arms overhead or parallel to the ground, gazing forward. This pose builds lower body strength and enhances focus.

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana):

Tree Pose is perfect for improving balance and concentration. Begin in Tadasana. Shift your weight onto one foot, then lift the opposite foot and place the sole against the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg (avoid the knee joint).

Photo: Pexels
Bring your palms together in front of your chest or extend them overhead like branches. Focus your gaze on a fixed point to aid balance. This pose strengthens the legs and core while promoting mental clarity.

Child's Pose (Balasana):

Balasana is a gentle resting pose that stretches the back and promotes relaxation. Start on your hands and knees (tabletop position), then sit back on your heels.

Photo: Pexels
Lower your torso between your thighs, extending your arms forward or alongside your body with palms facing up. Rest your forehead on the mat and breathe deeply into your back, relaxing tension. This pose is ideal for calming the mind and releasing stress.

Remember, yoga is not just about physical exercise but also about connecting with your breath and cultivating mindfulness. As you progress on your yoga journey, these poses will serve as essential tools for building strength, flexibility, and inner peace. Start with these basics, listen to your body, and enjoy the transformative benefits that yoga offers. Happy practicing!

