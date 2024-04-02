Key Dates For Tax Day 2024, Filing Deadlines, Extensions And Essential Information

Despite fluctuations in the volume of returns, there is a glimmer of positivity for taxpayers awaiting refunds. As of March 1, the average tax refund issued by the IRS stands at $3,182, reflecting a 5.1% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2023. However, caution is advised as history shows a potential decline in refund amounts between March and April, as highlighted by Barron's, which reported a 13% drop during the same period in the previous year.