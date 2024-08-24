United States

Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media

A recent Instagram trend has caught the attention of social media users, revealing a method to change note colors to a subtle pink using keywords like "Demure" and "Cutesy."

Instagram
Instagram Notes Feature Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Instagram users recently discovered a feature that allowed them to change the color of their notes to a subtle pink hue by using specific keywords such as "Demure," "Cutesy," "Considerate," and "Mindful." However, due to the low color saturation, the pink often appeared off-white, depending on the screen quality. This feature followed the temporary introduction of gold notes during the Paris Olympics, which were initially available but later withdrawn, leaving users unable to replicate the gold hue with any keywords.

The term "demure" became a widespread trend after gaining viral popularity on TikTok. Users on the platform began humorously incorporating the word into a variety of everyday situations, largely influenced by TikTok creator Jools Lebron, who played a significant role in popularizing the term by showcasing different contexts in which one might embody the concept of being "demure." As a result, the trend quickly spread, leading to the word's integration into marketing strategies by brands and even government agencies looking to tap into its newfound popularity.

Instagram Debuts New Features In Collaboration With Sabrina Carpenter - Instagram
Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

What Is The Meaning Of 'Demure'?

According to Merriam-Webster, the word "demure" is an adjective meaning "affectedly modest, reserved, or serious."

When she mentions doing something in a "very demure" manner, she often combines it with words like mindful, cutesy, and considerate.

In a video posted on August 5, she says, "You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don’t look like a clown when I come to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work.”

Representative Image - Pexels
ChatGPT’s Instagram Feed Roasts Are The New Viral Hit. Here's How You Can Try It

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip
  2. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting
  4. ICC Mulling Multi-Million Dollar Fund Dedicated To Test Cricket: Report
  5. Samoa Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 12
Football News
  1. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  2. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
  3. La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch
  4. Antonio Conte Focused On Verona Redemption Amid Napoli Transfer Criticism
  5. Joachim Andersen Completes Fulham Reunion As Crystal Palace Switch Confirmed
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'There Are Kids Inside': Family Screams As Angry Man Shatters Car's Windows In UP | Video
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore, India Among Countries On Alert; 1,300 Deaths Since Jan 2023
  3. UP Man Kills Niece He Had Extramarital Affair With As She Wanted To Marry Someone Else
  4. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'
  5. Sabarmati Train Accident: Night Patrolling Of Tracks Should Be Mandatory, Say Experts
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How the A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  2. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  3. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  4. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
  5. Best Indian Grocery Stores In US
World News
  1. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How the A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  2. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  3. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  4. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore, India Among Countries On Alert; 1,300 Deaths Since Jan 2023
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'