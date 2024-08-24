Instagram users recently discovered a feature that allowed them to change the color of their notes to a subtle pink hue by using specific keywords such as "Demure," "Cutesy," "Considerate," and "Mindful." However, due to the low color saturation, the pink often appeared off-white, depending on the screen quality. This feature followed the temporary introduction of gold notes during the Paris Olympics, which were initially available but later withdrawn, leaving users unable to replicate the gold hue with any keywords.