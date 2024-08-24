Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media

Instagram users recently discovered a feature that allowed them to change the color of their notes to a subtle pink hue by using specific keywords such as "Demure," "Cutesy," "Considerate," and "Mindful." However, due to the low color saturation, the pink often appeared off-white, depending on the screen quality. This feature followed the temporary introduction of gold notes during the Paris Olympics, which were initially available but later withdrawn, leaving users unable to replicate the gold hue with any keywords.
The term "demure" became a widespread trend after gaining viral popularity on TikTok. Users on the platform began humorously incorporating the word into a variety of everyday situations, largely influenced by TikTok creator Jools Lebron, who played a significant role in popularizing the term by showcasing different contexts in which one might embody the concept of being "demure." As a result, the trend quickly spread, leading to the word's integration into marketing strategies by brands and even government agencies looking to tap into its newfound popularity.
What Is The Meaning Of 'Demure'?
According to Merriam-Webster, the word "demure" is an adjective meaning "affectedly modest, reserved, or serious."
When she mentions doing something in a "very demure" manner, she often combines it with words like mindful, cutesy, and considerate.
In a video posted on August 5, she says, "You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don’t look like a clown when I come to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work.”