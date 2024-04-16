Indian Election Highlights, April 16: Modi Rallies In Bihar And West Bengal, EC Penalises Congress Leader, And More

Tuesday, April 16 witnessed significant developments in the Indian election campaign, as political leaders made fervent appeals and strategic announcements ahead of the upcoming polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took centre stage with rallies in Bihar and West Bengal, delivering fiery speeches targeting opposition parties and rallying support for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, the BJP unveiled its latest list of Lok Sabha and state assembly candidates, showcasing a blend of established leaders and fresh faces.
Check out the key highlights here:
1. PM Modi Slams RJD in Bihar Rally, Promises Development in Seemanchal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a Lok Sabha election rally in Bihar's Gaya district. Modi labeled the RJD as the "biggest face of jungle raj" in Bihar, accusing the party of promoting corruption and chaos in the state. He criticised the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc for lacking vision and faith, alleging that they rely solely on the achievements of Nitish Kumar's government and the central administration. In response, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned Modi's contributions to Bihar over the past decade.
Addressing another rally in Purnia, Modi emphasised the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) commitment to uplift the socially deprived classes, declaring their priority to be the welfare of those previously neglected. He highlighted the NDA's focus on the development of Seemanchal and Purnea, contradicting past administrations' neglect of these regions.
2. PM Modi Accuses TMC of Hindering Ram Navami Celebrations in West Bengal
In a poll rally in West Bengal’s Balurghat and Raiganj, Prime Minister Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attempting to obstruct Ram Navami celebrations amid the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Modi asserted that despite TMC's efforts, the court permitted extensive Ram Navami festivities, citing this as a triumph of truth.
3. BJP Unveils Candidates for Lok Sabha and State Assembly Elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its 12th list of Lok Sabha election candidates, including notable figures such as Abhijit Das Bobby for West Bengal's Diamond Harbour seat and Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale for Maharashtra's Satara constituency.
Additionally, the BJP revealed candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly elections, with Dilip Ray nominated to contest from Rourkela against Odisha's Labour Minister, Sarada Nayak. The list also featured two women candidates, Surama Padhi and Sanjali Murmu, highlighting the party's inclusivity.
4. EC Penalises Congress' Randeep Surjewala for Remarks Against Hema Malini
The Election Commission (EC) imposed a 48-hour campaign ban on Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala over alleged derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini. Surjewala's comment, captured in a video shared by the BJP, sparked controversy, prompting the EC's intervention. The BJP condemned the remarks as disrespectful to women, while the EC's decision underscores its commitment to maintaining the dignity of electoral discourse.
5. Electoral bonds is 'extortion' at international level: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a rally in Kerala's Kozhikode, Gandhi alleged, "There are some people in every small town or village who extort money on the streets by threatening physical harm. In malayalam you call this extortion 'kolla adikkal' (loot), but Modi calls it electoral bonds. What a common thief is doing on the streets, the PM is doing at an international level."