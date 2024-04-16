Indian Election Highlights, April 16: Modi Rallies In Bihar And West Bengal, EC Penalises Congress Leader, And More

1. PM Modi Slams RJD in Bihar Rally, Promises Development in Seemanchal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a Lok Sabha election rally in Bihar's Gaya district. Modi labeled the RJD as the "biggest face of jungle raj" in Bihar, accusing the party of promoting corruption and chaos in the state. He criticised the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc for lacking vision and faith, alleging that they rely solely on the achievements of Nitish Kumar's government and the central administration. In response, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned Modi's contributions to Bihar over the past decade.