Google's Targets AI-Generated Spam: SEO Impact And Strategies For Quality Content

Amid criticisms about the declining quality of its search results, Google is adjusting its algorithms to more effectively filter out spammy or automated content. The company asserts that the forthcoming ranking updates, scheduled for May, will “keep the lowest-quality content out of search.” Of particular significance, Google states that its engine will be more adept at identifying and eliminating today's automated (i.e., AI-generated) content, which can be challenging to detect.

Google indicates that it's leveraging insights gained from a 2022 algorithmic adjustment aimed at "reducing unhelpful, unoriginal content" and applying them to the new update. The company asserts that these changes will direct more traffic toward "helpful and high-quality sites." When combined with the adjustments made two years ago, Google estimates that the revision will decrease spammy, unoriginal search results by 40 percent.