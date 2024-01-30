Geraldine Viswanathan Joins the Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Replacing Ayo Edebiri

Get ready for a villainous team-up!
Geraldine Viswanathan has joined the star-studded cast of Marvel's "Thunderbolts," replacing Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role. This marks the latest development in the highly anticipated film, which brings together some of the MCU's most iconic anti-heroes.
Viswanathan joins a powerhouse ensemble led by Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and the incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the enigmatic Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Also Read: A Sports Stadium Sized Asteroid Is Expected To Pass Near Earth This Week, Along With 4 Other