Geraldine Viswanathan Joins the Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Replacing Ayo Edebiri

Geraldine Viswanathan has joined the cast of the team-up film, taking over the role originally assigned to Ayo Edebiri after she withdrew from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Harshita Das

January 30, 2024

Image: Getty Images : Ayo Edebiri (L) and Geraldine Viswanathan (R)
Get ready for a villainous team-up!

Geraldine Viswanathan has joined the star-studded cast of Marvel's "Thunderbolts," replacing Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role. This marks the latest development in the highly anticipated film, which brings together some of the MCU's most iconic anti-heroes.

Viswanathan joins a powerhouse ensemble led by Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and the incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the enigmatic Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

While plot details remain shrouded in secrecy, "Thunderbolts" is poised to be Marvel's answer to DC's "Suicide Squad," featuring a ragtag team of morally ambiguous characters tasked with tackling missions deemed too risky or unsavory for the Avengers.

Jake Schreier ("Paper Towns," "Beef") is at the helm, directing from a script penned by Eric Pearson ("Black Widow").

Viswanathan, who rose to prominence in the 2018 comedy "Blockers," boasts a diverse filmography. She's shared the screen with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney in "Bad Education," Dacre Montgomery in "The Broken Hearts Gallery," and Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, and Sarah Snook in "The Beanie Bubble." Additionally, she starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Karan Soni in the TBS comedy anthology series "Miracle Workers."

Edebiri is the second actor to depart "Thunderbolts" in recent months, following Steven Yeun's exit in January. Lewis Pullman ("Top Gun: Maverick") has since stepped in to fill Yeun's undisclosed role.

