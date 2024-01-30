Geraldine Viswanathan Joins the Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Replacing Ayo Edebiri

While plot details remain shrouded in secrecy, "Thunderbolts" is poised to be Marvel's answer to DC's "Suicide Squad," featuring a ragtag team of morally ambiguous characters tasked with tackling missions deemed too risky or unsavory for the Avengers.

Jake Schreier ("Paper Towns," "Beef") is at the helm, directing from a script penned by Eric Pearson ("Black Widow").

Viswanathan, who rose to prominence in the 2018 comedy "Blockers," boasts a diverse filmography. She's shared the screen with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney in "Bad Education," Dacre Montgomery in "The Broken Hearts Gallery," and Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, and Sarah Snook in "The Beanie Bubble." Additionally, she starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Karan Soni in the TBS comedy anthology series "Miracle Workers."

