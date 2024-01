Earth is set to experience a series of celestial visitors this week, including an asteroid the size of a sports stadium, according to NASA's Asteroid Watch. While there's no risk of impact, the close encounters will be closely monitored.

Asteroid 2008 OS7, measuring approximately 890 feet in diameter, will come closest on February 2, missing Earth by 1.77 million miles. This event will follow several other near-misses, adding an extra layer of cosmic excitement.