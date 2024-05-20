United States

Fossils Discovered In Colorado Might Be Ancestors Of Dogs, Pigs And Deer!

Scientists have discovered a fossil of Militocodon lydae, a small creature that may be the long-lost ancestor of hoofed animals like cows, pigs, and deer.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science
A reconstruction of Militocodon lydae. Photo: Denver Museum of Nature & Science
info_icon

Scientists recently unearthed a fascinating fossil in Colorado: Militocodon lydae. This little creature, about the size of a rat, up to 455 grams or 16 ounces, might be the long-lost ancestor of all hoofed animals like cows, pigs, and deer!

This creature roamed the Earth approximately 65 million years ago, emerging shortly after the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs. Its existence has been pieced together from remnants of a skull and jawbone retrieved from the Corral Bluffs, a fossil-rich site nestled in Colorado.

Nicknamed "M. lydae," the discovery of this diminutive mammal fills gaps in our knowledge of early mammals belonging to the Periptychidae family that took hold after the dinosaurs vanished. Researchers analyzed a partial skull and jawbone to place M. lydae on the evolutionary tree.

Representative image - |Pinterest
Not-So-Mainstream Ways To Spend Summer In Europe

BY Outlook International Desk

"The discovery and thorough descriptions and comparisons of the partial M. lydae skull represent an important step toward unraveling the complex evolutionary history of periptychid mammals," paleontologist Lucas Weaver of Kent State University in Ohio and colleagues write in their published paper.

What makes M. lydae special is its teeth. Unlike grinding teeth, M. lydae's teeth were built for shearing and crushing. This suggests it's an early relative of our familiar farm animals.

However, scientists need more M. lydae fossils to confirm their theory. The Corral Bluffs site in Colorado, where this fossil was found, might hold more clues. This period, following the dinosaur extinction, is known for limited fossils, making M. lydae even more valuable.

"Each fossil helps us refine the picture of how life evolved on Earth," explains lead researcher Tyler Lyson. This discovery sheds light on a period of rapid diversification for mammals, especially after the dinosaurs disappeared.

The research is published in the Journal of Mammalian Evolution.

Baobab Trees - Pinterest
“Tree Of Life”: Scientists Finally Solve The Ancient Mystery Behind Baobab Trees

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three-Day Elephant Population Estimation Exercise In Karnataka To Begin On May 23
  2. Day In Pics: May 20, 2024
  3. MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Indian Students’ Protests In Canada Against New Immigration Laws | Explained
  4. The 'Modi-fied' Face Of Varanasi
  5. Kerala Rains: Emergency Centres, Hospitals On Alert Amid Possibility Of Landslides, Epidemics
Entertainment News
  1. Courteney Cox Reveals Feeling Late 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry's Presence In Her Life
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Casts His Vote With Gauri, Suhana And Aryan; AbRam Accompanies Them
  3. Salim Khan On Defending Son Salman Khan: Don’t Approve Of Some Things That He Does
  4. 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say About Abdu Rozik's Engagement
  5. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Brazil Replace Injured Ederson In Squad, Add Three More Players
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics
  4. 100 Days To Paralympics: Paris Organisers Launch Campaign To Boost Ticket Sales
  5. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  2. NYC-Dublin Portal Reopens With These New Changes After Temporary Shutdown Due To 'Inappropriate Behavior'
  3. Uber, Lyft Drivers Get 20% Pay Raise, Strong Insurance In Minnesota
  4. MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Indian Students’ Protests In Canada Against New Immigration Laws | Explained
  5. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Khameni Protégé And 'Butcher Of Tehran', Dies | Life At A Glance
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide