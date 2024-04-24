Florida Man Wrestles 8-Foot Gator With Bare Hands, Wins Again!

A daring Floridian man proved his mettle once more as he grappled with an 8-foot alligator wreaking havoc in a downtown Jacksonville neighbourhood. The remarkable showdown, captured on camera, showcased Mike Dragich's fearless feat as he tackled the disruptive reptile armed with nothing but his bare hands.
As reported by FOX 35 Orlando, Dragich, also recognized as the @bluecollar_brawler on social media and a seasoned MMA fighter, rose to fame last June for his gallant capture of an alligator lurking in a Jacksonville elementary school parking lot. Now, he's back in the limelight for yet another wild encounter.
Recalling the recent event, Dragich described the scene as chaotic, with the alligator charging towards onlookers and law enforcement. "He was running towards the cops, and a crowd of people, and everybody was screaming," Dragich recounted.
Remarkably, Dragich was attending a hockey game with his family when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office called upon the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for assistance with the unruly reptile. With no time to spare, Dragich sprang into action, rushing from the game to confront the gator, thanks to his license as an alligator trapper.
"It was only five minutes from the game, so I literally left the game, caught the alligator, and then went back to the game," Dragich revealed, underscoring his swift response to the urgent situation.
This wasn't Dragich's first rodeo with alligators. Flashing back to June 2023, he squared off against a formidable adversary—a colossal 10-foot gator that had taken residence near a local elementary school. Displaying nerves of steel, Dragich, aided by first responders, managed to subdue the gargantuan reptile, earning him widespread acclaim akin to a modern-day superhero.
In both instances, Dragich's daring exploits have earned him comparisons to the iconic Batman, a moniker he embraces with pride.