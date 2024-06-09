Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It

4. When facing double-tipping or additional fees

You shouldn't have to tip twice for the same service. Swann mentions that some customers have tipped their nail technician only to be prompted to tip again at the counter. In cities with minimum wage requirements for tipped workers, some restaurants add a 20% service charge to the bill. In these cases, it's appropriate to ask where the fee goes. If it goes to the staff, your tipping obligation is fulfilled.