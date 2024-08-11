Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son

Musk's minimalist lifestyle includes cutting back on sleep, meals, and entertainment. He even limits the space and comfort of his own home. For instance, when his mother, Maye Musk, visits him at SpaceX’s base in Texas, she often ends up staying in less-than-luxurious conditions. In an interview with The Times UK, Maye shared, “I have to sleep in the garage. You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.” She added with a laugh, “Tosca and I were joking the other day about how we all lived in a one-bedroom apartment for a year.”