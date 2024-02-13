Disney On Ice Skater Injured While Performing In Minneapolis

A skater performing in Disney on Ice is currently recuperating after experiencing a fall during a show in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Anastasia Olson, who takes on the role of Belle in the production, is presently hospitalized and in serious condition, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident occurred while she was executing a lift during the Saturday morning performance held at Target Center.

According to eyewitness Beka, who was present at the event, the lift appeared to be unstable, resulting in Olson's fall. Despite the accident, the show continued uninterrupted. Beka expressed gratitude towards the remaining staff and performers for maintaining the magical atmosphere for the audience, particularly the children, amidst the challenging circumstances.