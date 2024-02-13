Disney On Ice Skater Injured While Performing In Minneapolis

A skater performing in Disney on Ice is currently recuperating after experiencing a fall during a show in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Anastasia Olson, who takes on the role of Belle in the production, is presently hospitalized and in serious condition, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident occurred while she was executing a lift during the Saturday morning performance held at Target Center.
According to eyewitness Beka, who was present at the event, the lift appeared to be unstable, resulting in Olson's fall. Despite the accident, the show continued uninterrupted. Beka expressed gratitude towards the remaining staff and performers for maintaining the magical atmosphere for the audience, particularly the children, amidst the challenging circumstances.
Feld Entertainment, the parent company of Disney on Ice, issued a statement revealing that Olson sustained the injury during the 11 am show on Saturday while performing a pair skating routine. Initially, she was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical but stable condition. However, her condition has since been upgraded to serious.
Another attendee informed that the crew promptly attended to Olson following the incident. Feld Entertainment expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support and well wishes from fans as their team member undergoes recovery.
The show, which took place from February 9 to 11, continued despite the unfortunate incident.