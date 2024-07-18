United States

Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights

Explore the enchanting Seven Sisters of Northeast India, a region rich in cultural diversity and natural beauty. Discover travel tips, highlights, and essential information for an unforgettable journey through Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Seven Sisters Of Northeast India
Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon

The “Seven Sisters” which make up the north-eastern states of India are home to over 220 ethnic groups across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Sikkim is also a north-eastern state but is left out of this grouping; instead it is referred to as the “Brother” of the “Seven Sisters.” Collectively, these eight states have a predominantly humid sub-tropical climate with hot and humid summers, severe monsoons, and mild winters. Along with the west coast of India, this region has some of the Indian subcontinent's last remaining rainforests, which support diverse flora and fauna.

The people of this region continue to practice their traditions and customs till today. Migration flows from Tibet, the Himalayas, present-day Bangladesh and Myanmar have led to intermixed cultural traditions, an example of which can be found in the cuisine of the states.

Here’s what you need to know about visiting Northeast India.

The Gateway To The Region

Guwahati in Assam is the largest city in the region and the first stop for visitors travelling to Northeast India. You will likely land at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) first. This cosmopolitan city on the southern fringes of the mighty Brahmaputra River is home to the revered Kamakhya Temple, an 8th-century temple which attracts devotees throughout the year. Apart from temples, river cruising in the feisty Brahmaputra is a magical experience, with rock climbing at the Elephant Rocks in Morigaon, about 78km away, coming a close second.

Furthermore, Guwahati is home to a number of trekking trails and breathtakingly-beautiful camping sites. Check out the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kaziranga National Park and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in the Morigaon district to see the Indian rhinoceros. For a cultural experience, visit the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra which preserves and promotes the cultural, social, and linguistic identity and heritage of the people of Assam.

Permit Information

Foreigners typically have had to register for Restricted Area Permits (RAP) and Protected Area Permits (PAP) when they visit the Northeast due to sensitive security issues along the borders of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram that abut China.

Since October 2023, the Indian Ministry of Tourism has eased such restrictions in order to promote the region as a tourist destination. Foreign travellers can now explore these states through organised tours that must be arranged by a local tour operator based in the respective state. The tour operators will handle all the necessary arrangements, and the rejection rate for foreign tourists in these states is minimal. Keep in mind that if you are visiting a Tibetan settlement or camp, you are required to register for a PAP.

However, foreign tourists are required to apply online for an electronic Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (e-FFRO) document prior to travelling to Northeast India. They are required to complete this process within 14 days of arriving in the country. Keep abreast of the latest information on the Ministry of Tourism’s website.

Getting Around

Due to the hilly terrain, the landscape is prone to landslides during the monsoon season. Furthermore, the remoteness of the Northeast region poses some obstacles to those wishing to go deeper into the territory. However, tourist infrastructure is improving fast as the Indian government focuses on transforming the states into ecotourism hubs.

While the Indian railway network connects most states, it is better to explore the land by either state government buses or private and shared jeeps. It is best to hire experienced drivers who can navigate the terrain so check with your tour operator about this or hire a private operator of your own accord.

Other Tips

  1. English is the preferred medium of communication in Northeast India but it’s best to learn basic phrases in Assamese, Meitei, Sikkimese and Nepali when you are visiting.

  2. While metro cities like Guwahati have modern facilities like food delivery and other emergency services, chances are that after midnight all services will stop till early morning. If you are travelling across state lines then there are certain places that remain open the whole night only to offer essential services for tourists. It is recommended that you find out whether this is indeed the case by asking your hospitality providers and tour outfitters or enquiring at police stations.

  3. Arguably, the best time to visit Northeast India is between October and April as heavy monsoon rains at other times make travel very difficult and possibly dangerous due to the possibility of landslides. During winter, the upper regions of the Himalayas will be pretty cold so pack warm clothes and ask for extra blankets and hot water with your accommodation providers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes' Men Start On Fifth Gear At Trent Bridge
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: NAM Hand Double Blow As OMA Lose Both Openers
  5. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  2. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  3. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  4. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  5. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Dibrugarh Express Accident LIVE: 4 Dead In Train Derailment, Rescue Op Underway; Helpline No. Launched
  2. India News LIVE: NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday; 2 Dead In Train Derailment In UP
  3. 'Supporting Palestine Not A Crime': Arrests At Muharram Processions Spark Controversy
  4. 4 Dead As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
  5. Day In Pics: July 18, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  5. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  2. 'If You Want To Die, Press Button': Suicide Pods To Be Used ‘Soon’ In Switzerland
  3. South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Students Clash With Police Authorities Amid Anti-Quota Unrest
  5. Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. India News LIVE: NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday; 2 Dead In Train Derailment In UP
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Rafael Nadal In Action; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op