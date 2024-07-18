Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights

The “Seven Sisters” which make up the north-eastern states of India are home to over 220 ethnic groups across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Sikkim is also a north-eastern state but is left out of this grouping; instead it is referred to as the “Brother” of the “Seven Sisters.” Collectively, these eight states have a predominantly humid sub-tropical climate with hot and humid summers, severe monsoons, and mild winters. Along with the west coast of India, this region has some of the Indian subcontinent's last remaining rainforests, which support diverse flora and fauna.