Danny Masterson Transferred Out Of Maximum Security Prison

Danny Masterson, the actor best known for his role as Steven Hyde on "That 70's Show," has been transferred from the maximum-security Corcoran State Prison to the California Men's Colony, a medium and minimum-security facility. This comes just weeks after Masterson's controversial sentencing to 30-years-to-life in prison for multiple rape charges.

Masterson's initial placement at Corcoran State Prison, notorious for housing infamous cult leader Charles Manson, raised eyebrows considering his celebrity status and potential safety concerns. While the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) declined to comment on the specific reason for the transfer, speculation suggests the move may have been motivated by these very concerns.

The California Men's Colony offers a significantly different environment compared to Corcoran. Classified as a medium and minimum-security facility, it provides inmates with a wider range of educational and self-improvement programs. These include cognitive behavioral therapy, substance abuse education, and anger management classes, potentially marking a shift towards rehabilitation for Masterson.