Comedy Great Joe Flaherty Dies: Did He Leave Behind An "SCTV" Reunion Special?

For six seasons, Flaherty reigned supreme on SCTV, captivating audiences with his versatility. He portrayed a wide range of characters, each more outlandish than the last. Whether it was the flamboyant Caballero, the deadpan news anchor Floyd Robertson, or the over-the-top talk show host Sammy Maudlin, Flaherty's comedic timing and character development were unmatched. His collaborations with fellow cast members like John Candy, particularly their "Farm Report" parodies with the exploding celebrities, remain etched in comedy history.