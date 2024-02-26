Check Out Latest AI Enhancements That Google Announced At MWC; Messaging Assistant, Driving Summaries, Accessibility Tools, And More

Gemini for Messages: Messaging users on Android can now interact directly with Google's AI chatbot, "Gemini," without leaving the app. This beta feature will allow users to request basic tasks like composing messages, planning events, or simply engage in casual conversation. Currently, English-language users are the first to experience this feature.

AI-powered summaries for safer driving: Android Auto receives an AI boost aimed at minimizing distractions while driving. When messages overwhelm your phone, be it a group chat exploding or a friend sending a novel, Android Auto will summarize and read the message concisely. Additionally, it suggests quick replies and actions, like sharing your estimated arrival time (ETA), allowing you to respond with a single tap and maintain focus on the road.

Enhanced accessibility features: Google announced new accessibility features at MWC. The Lookout app gains AI-powered image captioning, generating descriptions for online or received images and reading them aloud. This feature initially rolls out in English globally. Additionally, the Lens feature in Maps receives an improved screen reader option. Users can point their phone at a location like a restaurant or transit station and receive information about it.