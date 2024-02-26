Royal Mint Honors George Michael's Legacy With Iconic 'Faith' Tribute Coin

United States

Britain's Royal Mint pays tribute to the late George Michael with a commemorative coin featuring the iconic singer-songwriter's. The coin, honoring his legacy and solo hit 'Faith,' joins the esteemed 'Music Legends' series alongside other iconic figures.

The George Michael Coin featuring the star's signature look from debut solo album Faith. Photo: The Royal Mint
A personalized collectible coin is being dedicated to the late British singer-songwriter George Michael in his honor.

On Monday, Britain's Royal Mint announced the release of a new coin featuring George Michael, portraying him with his iconic sunglasses as a tribute to his solo hit single "Faith" from 1987.

The design of the coin was officially approved by George Michael's estate and created by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana.

George Michael
George Michael Photo: Reuters
Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint, stated, “From his debut with WHAM! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style."

"Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy," she said in a statement.

George Michael, who achieved fame in the 1980s as part of Wham! before launching a prosperous solo journey, died on Christmas Day in 2016 at 53 years old.

The enduring 1984 festive song "Last Christmas" by Wham!, finally clinched the "Christmas Number 1" position on the UK music charts in December, 39 years after its release.

George Michael coin unveiled by Royal Mint
George Michael coin unveiled by Royal Mint Photo: The Royal Mint
Latest addition to the Royal Mint's "Music Legends" series, the new coin joins previous releases honoring David Bowie, Elton John, and Queen.

It will be accessible for purchase starting Monday.

