Royal Mint Honors George Michael's Legacy With Iconic 'Faith' Tribute Coin

"Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy," she said in a statement.

George Michael, who achieved fame in the 1980s as part of Wham! before launching a prosperous solo journey, died on Christmas Day in 2016 at 53 years old.

The enduring 1984 festive song "Last Christmas" by Wham!, finally clinched the "Christmas Number 1" position on the UK music charts in December, 39 years after its release.