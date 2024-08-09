United States

Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October

Burger King has extended its $5 Your Way Meal deal until October. This announcement follows McDonald’s announcement to extent its value meal offer.

Burger King value meal deal
Burger King Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

A Burger King is keeping the savings going strong. After McDonald’s, BK has also extended its popular $5 Your Way Meal deal. The fast-food giant announced during an earnings call on August 8 that the discount bundle, originally introduced on June 10, will now be available through October.

For just $5, customers can enjoy a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr., or bacon cheeseburger, along with four-piece chicken nuggets, French fries, and a soft drink.

McDonald's Collectibles - McDonald's
McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles

BY Outlook International Desk

According to Josh Kobza, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, the meal deal has been both a customer favorite and profitable for the business.

"We're going to extend that $5 Your Way Meal now into October because we feel like it is working perfectly for the business, and we think customers are loving it," Kobza stated during the call.

Burger King isn’t the only chain capitalizing on value meals to attract customers. Jimmy John’s recently joined the trend with the introduction of its $10 Total Package Meal on August 5. This hearty meal deal includes an 8-inch sandwich from a selection of seven options, a bag of chips, a dessert like a chocolate chip cookie or brownie, and a regular-sized fountain drink.

As the meal deal craze continues to sweep through the fast-food industry, dessert discounts are also making waves. Carvel, the beloved ice cream chain, is celebrating its 90th birthday and National Soft Serve Day with a special offer on August 19. Customers can get a small cup or cone of any soft serve flavor for just 90 cents, though toppings will be extra. This offer includes an early release of the seasonal pumpkin cheesecake flavor, with a limit of one treat per person.

Jimmy John's $10 meal combo - Jimmy John's
Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. Chelsea Forward Raheem Sterling Says He Misses Playing For England
  2. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  3. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  4. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  5. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: FIR Against Father Of Ex-Trainee IAS For Threatening Officer Over Cabin Allocation
  2. PM Modi To Visit Wayanad On Aug 10 To Review Relief Efforts, Meet Landslide Survivors
  3. Kolkata: Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found At Hospital After Duty Hours; Probe Underway
  4. Supreme Court Orders Release Of Manish Sisodia; A Look Back At The 17-Month Legal Battle
  5. Air India Tel Aviv Flights, Stopped Till Aug 8, Now Suspended Till Further Notice
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  2. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  3. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  4. Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List
  5. Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?
World News
  1. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  2. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  3. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  4. Japan Warning: What Is Nankai Trough Megaquake, How Much Damage It Can Cause | Questions Answered
  5. Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign