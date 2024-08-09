Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October

A Burger King is keeping the savings going strong. After McDonald’s, BK has also extended its popular $5 Your Way Meal deal. The fast-food giant announced during an earnings call on August 8 that the discount bundle, originally introduced on June 10, will now be available through October.
For just $5, customers can enjoy a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr., or bacon cheeseburger, along with four-piece chicken nuggets, French fries, and a soft drink.
According to Josh Kobza, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, the meal deal has been both a customer favorite and profitable for the business.
"We're going to extend that $5 Your Way Meal now into October because we feel like it is working perfectly for the business, and we think customers are loving it," Kobza stated during the call.
Burger King isn’t the only chain capitalizing on value meals to attract customers. Jimmy John’s recently joined the trend with the introduction of its $10 Total Package Meal on August 5. This hearty meal deal includes an 8-inch sandwich from a selection of seven options, a bag of chips, a dessert like a chocolate chip cookie or brownie, and a regular-sized fountain drink.
As the meal deal craze continues to sweep through the fast-food industry, dessert discounts are also making waves. Carvel, the beloved ice cream chain, is celebrating its 90th birthday and National Soft Serve Day with a special offer on August 19. Customers can get a small cup or cone of any soft serve flavor for just 90 cents, though toppings will be extra. This offer includes an early release of the seasonal pumpkin cheesecake flavor, with a limit of one treat per person.