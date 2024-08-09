Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October

As the meal deal craze continues to sweep through the fast-food industry, dessert discounts are also making waves. Carvel, the beloved ice cream chain, is celebrating its 90th birthday and National Soft Serve Day with a special offer on August 19. Customers can get a small cup or cone of any soft serve flavor for just 90 cents, though toppings will be extra. This offer includes an early release of the seasonal pumpkin cheesecake flavor, with a limit of one treat per person.