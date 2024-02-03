Brianna Ghey’s Murderers Given Life Sentence For ‘Brutal Murder’

Teenagers who killed Brianna Ghey have been given life sentences for their ‘brutal and sadistic’ act. Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe killed Brianna last year in February. The murderers were 15 years old when they stabbed the 16-year-old Brianna in a park in Cheshire.
Judge Yip described the attack as "brutal," detailing the 28 stab wounds inflicted on Brianna. While both teenagers remained impassive during sentencing, the court heard unsettling details about their motivations. Jenkinson reportedly acted out of a "deep desire to kill," while Ratcliffe's actions were driven, in part, by hostility towards Brianna's transgender identity. Reflecting the severity of the crime, Jenkinson received a 22-year sentence, while Ratcliffe was detained for 20 years.