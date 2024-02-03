Brianna Ghey’s Murderers Given Life Sentence For ‘Brutal Murder’

The 18-day trial brought to light a disturbing reality. Messages revealed Jenkinson and Ratcliffe's shared fascination with violence, torture, and murder, even encouraging each other to contemplate actual killings. While initially blaming each other, Jenkinson later admitted to a psychiatrist that she had stabbed Brianna. Further incriminating evidence included a "murder plan" targeting Brianna found in Jenkinson's possession, alongside notes on notorious serial killers.

Jenkinson's defense lawyer suggested she downplayed her role after conviction, possibly influenced by her admiration for violent figures. The prosecution, however, countered this claim, asserting her admission of enjoying the act.

Brianna and Jenkinson were ‘friends’ from school and socialized outside school grounds. It has come to light that Jenkinson previously drugged another student and even attempted to poison Brianna before the fatal attack. Brianna and Ratcliffe, on the other hand, only met shortly before her death.