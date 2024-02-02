Former CIA Employee Sentenced To 40-Year In Prison For Largest Data Leak In CIA’s History

Joshua Schulte, a former CIA employee has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. He is convicted for orchestrating the largest data leak in the agency’s history, the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announced on Thursday.

The legal saga surrounding Schulte dates back to 2015 when he engaged in a feud with management and a co-worker, resulting in a restraining order filed against the latter. As tensions escalated, both Schulte and his co-worker were transferred due to the ongoing discord. However, Schulte's troubles did not end there.

In the summer of 2015, Schulte's disagreements with CIA management intensified when officials expressed interest in hiring a contractor to develop a cyber tool similar to the one he was constructing. This disagreement fueled Schulte's animosity, ultimately leading to a series of events that would have severe repercussions for national security.