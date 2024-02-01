Who started Black History Month?

The origins of what we now recognize as Black History Month can be attributed to Dr. Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950).

At the dawn of the twentieth century, there was a prevailing belief that people of African descent had a limited historical presence beyond the context of slavery. Dr. Woodson played a significant role in changing this perception.

He founded the Association for the Study of African American Life and History in 1915, originally named the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, and in 1916, he established the Journal of Negro History, which is now known as the Journal of African American History.

Dr. Woodson's efforts led to the creation of what initially was Black History Week, later expanded to become Black History Month. This observance was established to shed light on the rich history and contributions of African Americans.

It was 1926, when Dr. Carter G. Woodson announced the establishment of Negro History Week in February. The response to this initiative was tremendous, as reported by the association. Teachers all over the country expressed a strong desire to participate and requested educational materials for their students. These materials included photographs, lesson plans, historical plays for performances, as well as posters highlighting significant dates and notable individuals in African American history.