Candace Bushnell, the American author whose writing served as the inspiration for "Sex and the City," appears to be completely at ease with dating and is not experiencing any stage fright as she embarks on a solo tour in the United Kingdom.
Candace Bushnell Tells 'True Tales Of Sex, Success, And Sex And The City' On Solo UK Tour
Candace Bushnell, the iconic author behind "Sex and the City," is taking her "True Tales of Sex, Success, and SEX AND THE CITY" on a solo UK tour, sharing insights into the beloved characters that shaped a generation.
"I don't have a lot of nerves or anything like that. It just it feels very natural," shared the 65-year-old with Reuters as she prepared for a series of British stage shows featuring her "True Tales of Sex, Success, and SEX AND THE CITY."
In her show, which previously had a New York run, she discusses the process of creating the character Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker in the television series "Sex and the City." The show initially debuted in the late 1990s, originating from Bushnell's newspaper column and bestselling book.
Subsequently, two films were produced, along with the ongoing spin-off TV series titled "And Just Like That."
When considering the enduring comedic charm of Bradshaw and her fictional companions Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), along with their numerous romantic escapades, Bushnell emphasized that independence was her most cherished value.
After being married to dancer Charles Askegard for a decade, Bushnell shared that she utilizes dating apps but isn't concerned about whether or not she meets someone new.
She stated, "I'm not looking to get married and have kids, so I'm really very relaxed about it."
She added, "I'm really just enormously grateful that I am able to live an independent life and to pursue my very important message to women, which is to be independent and to be your own Mr. Big."
In the television series, the character Mr. Big, portrayed by Chris Noth, was Carrie Bradshaw's on-and-off romantic interest, known for his impressive job and significant presence in New York.
Starting this Friday, British audiences will have the opportunity to learn more about him and Bushnell's other characters, with tour dates scheduled in various cities, including Manchester in the north, Glasgow in Scotland, and a special night at the London Palladium on February 7th.