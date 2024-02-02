Bones Discovered In German Cave Unveil Early Homo Sapiens’ Journey Into Frigid Europe

Hublin emphasized, "These fragments are directly dated by radiocarbon and yielded well-preserved DNA of Homo sapiens." The study not only sheds light on the early history of Homo sapiens but also provides insights into their adaptation to frigid conditions in a region colder than present-day.

Despite Homo sapiens' origins in warmer Africa, the research indicates that the region was colder than it is today, resembling a chilly steppe-tundra setting akin to Siberia or Scandinavia. This highlights the remarkable adaptability of Homo sapiens to diverse climates as they spread across the globe.

The cave, situated below a medieval hilltop castle in the German town of Ranis, was occupied sporadically by small, mobile bands of hunter-gatherers. The research team, including archaeologist Marcel Weiss from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, concluded that these early Homo sapiens adapted quickly to frigid conditions and roamed a landscape filled with Ice Age mammals.