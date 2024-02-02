Bones Discovered In German Cave Unveil Early Homo Sapiens’ Journey Into Frigid Europe

Bone fragments discovered in Ilsenhöhle cave, central Germany, have rewritten the narrative of Homo sapiens' early presence in Europe, challenging previous timelines. The findings, presented in three studies published in Nature and Nature Ecology & Evolution, showcase that our species ventured into Europe's cold higher latitudes more than 45,000 years ago, a significant advancement from previous estimates.
Researchers, led by paleoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin from Collège de France in Paris, identified 13 Homo sapiens skeletal remains through ancient DNA in Ilsenhöhle cave, dating back up to 47,500 years. This revelation pushes back the known timeline for Homo sapiens in northern central and northwestern Europe, which was previously believed to be around 40,000 years.