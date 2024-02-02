United States

Bones Discovered In German Cave Unveil Early Homo Sapiens’ Journey Into Frigid Europe

Scientists have discovered ancient DNA remains that unveil about life in Europe’s cold higher latitudes more than 45,000 years ago.

Harshita Das
February 2, 2024

Image: Reuters : A Homo sapiens bone fragment from excavations at a cave site in the German town of Ranis A Homo sapiens bone fragment from excavations at a cave site in the German town of Ranis provides new insight into the arrival of Homo sapiens in the region thousands of years earlier than previously known, is seen in a composite image, in this undated handout picture.
Bone fragments discovered in Ilsenhöhle cave, central Germany, have rewritten the narrative of Homo sapiens' early presence in Europe, challenging previous timelines. The findings, presented in three studies published in Nature and Nature Ecology & Evolution, showcase that our species ventured into Europe's cold higher latitudes more than 45,000 years ago, a significant advancement from previous estimates.

Researchers, led by paleoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin from Collège de France in Paris, identified 13 Homo sapiens skeletal remains through ancient DNA in Ilsenhöhle cave, dating back up to 47,500 years. This revelation pushes back the known timeline for Homo sapiens in northern central and northwestern Europe, which was previously believed to be around 40,000 years.

Hublin emphasized, "These fragments are directly dated by radiocarbon and yielded well-preserved DNA of Homo sapiens." The study not only sheds light on the early history of Homo sapiens but also provides insights into their adaptation to frigid conditions in a region colder than present-day.

Despite Homo sapiens' origins in warmer Africa, the research indicates that the region was colder than it is today, resembling a chilly steppe-tundra setting akin to Siberia or Scandinavia. This highlights the remarkable adaptability of Homo sapiens to diverse climates as they spread across the globe.

The cave, situated below a medieval hilltop castle in the German town of Ranis, was occupied sporadically by small, mobile bands of hunter-gatherers. The research team, including archaeologist Marcel Weiss from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, concluded that these early Homo sapiens adapted quickly to frigid conditions and roamed a landscape filled with Ice Age mammals.

Bones and stone artifacts found in the cave revealed a diet focused on large terrestrial game, including reindeer, horses, bison, and woolly rhinoceroses. Zooarchaeologist Geoff Smith of the University of Kent, who led one of the studies, noted the potential competition for resources between early Homo sapiens and late Neanderthals.

Moreover, the research resolved a long-standing debate about the origin of specific European stone artifacts, attributed to the Lincombian-Ranisian-Jerzmanowician (LRJ) culture. The presence of these artifacts at Ranis, with no evidence of Neanderthals, suggests they were crafted by Homo sapiens, not Neanderthals, as previously hypothesized.

The findings open avenues for further exploration into the interactions between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, potentially revealing whether interbreeding occurred. The excavation of Ilsenhöhle cave from 2016 to 2022, coupled with advanced DNA sequencing, has provided unprecedented insights into the early presence and behaviors of Homo sapiens in Europe.

PHOTOS
