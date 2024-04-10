Billie Eilish Sets Eco-Friendly Trend With 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Album Release

Billie Eilish has announced the details of what is expected to be one of the biggest albums of 2024. The artist has revealed that her third album, titled "Hit Me Hard And Soft," is set to drop on May 17. Notably, there won't be any singles released in advance, allowing fans to experience the entire album "all at once." Eilish has also outlined a sustainability plan for the album, aiming to reduce her environmental footprint.