Biden And Democrats Report Raising $90 Million-Plus In March, Stretching Their Cash Lead Over Trump

“The money we are raising is historic, and it's going to the critical work of building a winning operation, focused solely on the voters who will decide this election -– offices across the country, staff in our battleground states, and a paid media program meeting voters where they are,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. She scoffed at “Trump's cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees.”