United States

Bay Area Earthquake: Experts Warn Of Potential Hayward Fault Event

The Bay Area was shaken by magnitude 3.4 earthquake near Berkeley-Oakland border on Saturday. The tremor renewed concerns over Hayward Fault's seismic risk.

Advertisement

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Late Saturday morning, parts of the Bay Area experienced a noticeable tremor as an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck the region. The quake, which occurred at 11:12 a.m., was centered near Garber Park along the Berkeley-Oakland border, approximately 9.4 kilometers deep.

The epicenter of the quake rests on the Hayward Fault, a significant geological feature running through the East Bay hills. This fault has long been recognized as overdue for a major seismic event, with the last notable quake, registering a magnitude of 6.8, occurring in 1868. Experts from UC Berkeley's Berkeley Seismology Lab have warned of the impending risk, stating the likelihood of a significant earthquake along the Hayward Fault within the next three decades.

Advertisement

Map%20showing%20areas%20where%20tremors%20were%20felt.
Map showing areas where tremors were felt. Photo: X
info_icon

While primarily felt in the East Bay, reports flooded in from as far away as San Francisco, the North Bay, and San Jose, according to data collected on the United States Geological Survey's self-reported data page.

The quake in the Bay Area follows a week of heightened seismic activity in Northern California. Earlier in the week, seven earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 4.4, rattled the area around Chico.

Solar Eclipse - AP
Total Solar Eclipse, A Rare NYC Earthquake And Lightning! Is The World Ending?

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained