Bay Area Earthquake: Experts Warn Of Potential Hayward Fault Event

The epicenter of the quake rests on the Hayward Fault, a significant geological feature running through the East Bay hills. This fault has long been recognized as overdue for a major seismic event, with the last notable quake, registering a magnitude of 6.8, occurring in 1868. Experts from UC Berkeley's Berkeley Seismology Lab have warned of the impending risk, stating the likelihood of a significant earthquake along the Hayward Fault within the next three decades.