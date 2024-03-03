Ancient Pompeii Unveils Fresco Of Greek Mythological Siblings

In a captivating revelation at the historic Roman site of Pompeii, archaeologists have uncovered a fresco depicting the mythological siblings Phrixus and Helle, offering a poignant glimpse into the past.
Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, hailed the discovery as a profound reflection of history repeating itself. "History has repeated itself," Zuchtriegel remarked, providing updates on the ongoing excavation and restoration efforts. "It is a beautiful fresco in an excellent state of conservation. The myth of Phrixus and Helle is widespread at Pompeii but it is topical too. They are two refugees at sea, a brother and sister, forced to flee because their stepmother wants rid of them and she does so with deception and corruption. She [Helle] fell into the water and drowned."
The fresco, adorned with vibrant colors and exquisite artistry, captures Helle on the brink of drowning, her visage obscured by swirling waves as she reaches out to her brother.
Zuchtriegel expressed optimism about making these meticulously preserved homes accessible to the public soon, underscoring the cultural and historical significance of this latest revelation.
Recent months have yielded a series of surprises, including the unearthing of 13 Nativity-style statuettes shedding light on pagan ritual traditions and, in June last year, the discovery of a striking still-life fresco reminiscent of a pizza, complete with an enigmatic item bearing resemblance to a pineapple.