Ancient Pompeii Unveils Fresco Of Greek Mythological Siblings

In a captivating revelation at the historic Roman site of Pompeii, archaeologists have uncovered a fresco depicting the mythological siblings Phrixus and Helle, offering a poignant glimpse into the past.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, hailed the discovery as a profound reflection of history repeating itself. "History has repeated itself," Zuchtriegel remarked, providing updates on the ongoing excavation and restoration efforts. "It is a beautiful fresco in an excellent state of conservation. The myth of Phrixus and Helle is widespread at Pompeii but it is topical too. They are two refugees at sea, a brother and sister, forced to flee because their stepmother wants rid of them and she does so with deception and corruption. She [Helle] fell into the water and drowned."