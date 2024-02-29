A Calendar in Disarray

The early Roman calendar was a lunar calendar, with 10 months based on the cycles of the moon. This system, however, was not very accurate and often drifted out of alignment with the solar year, which is based on the Earth's revolution around the Sun.

To address this discrepancy, King Numa Pompilius introduced two additional months, January and February, in the 8th century BC. This brought the calendar year closer to the solar year, but it still wasn't perfect. The calendar continued to drift out of sync, with harvest festivals falling in the middle of spring and other seasonal events occurring at the wrong times.