Cliffside Home In California Teeters On Brink Of Collapse

Alan Ashavi, a 66-year-old resident of San Clemente, California, is grappling with the unsettling reality that his million-dollar cliffside property might soon succumb to the forces of nature. His backyard, once a picturesque retreat overlooking the Pacific Ocean, now hangs precariously on the edge of a cliff, poised to plunge into the abyss below.
Ashavi's troubles began earlier this month when an atmospheric river, part of a weather system affectionately dubbed the Pineapple Express, triggered a landslide beneath his property. The relentless rains and powerful winds have left his pool teetering on the brink of collapse, a grim reminder of the impending danger.
"I deal with it on a daily basis, checking every hour sometimes," Ashavi told Reuters, describing the nerve-wracking ordeal. "I know this is an El Nino year, so I've had it in the back of my mind about being involved with the construction."
The Pineapple Express has wreaked havoc across California, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in eight counties, affecting over 20 million residents. Flash flood warnings have been issued in various regions, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, where mudslides have become increasingly common.
Luxury homes perched on cliff edges have become particularly vulnerable, with some already losing portions of their property to the relentless erosion. Professor Kathleen Treseder of the University of California at Irvine warns that the erosion may soon move inland, posing a significant threat to coastal communities.
"We have many multi-million dollar homes all along this coast that will be falling into the ocean," Treseder cautioned.
In San Clemente, landslides along oceanfront bluffs have prompted closures of beach trails, while in Dana Point, three mansions worth millions of dollars each teeter perilously on the edge of a cliff following a recent landslide.
Engineers are scrambling to assess the structural integrity of coastal properties after each storm, but the threat of collapse looms large for residents. In recent weeks, incidents of unstable soil and mudslides have plagued communities, leaving residents on edge.