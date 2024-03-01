Cliffside Home In California Teeters On Brink Of Collapse

Alan Ashavi, a 66-year-old resident of San Clemente, California, is grappling with the unsettling reality that his million-dollar cliffside property might soon succumb to the forces of nature. His backyard, once a picturesque retreat overlooking the Pacific Ocean, now hangs precariously on the edge of a cliff, poised to plunge into the abyss below.

Ashavi's troubles began earlier this month when an atmospheric river, part of a weather system affectionately dubbed the Pineapple Express, triggered a landslide beneath his property. The relentless rains and powerful winds have left his pool teetering on the brink of collapse, a grim reminder of the impending danger.

"I deal with it on a daily basis, checking every hour sometimes," Ashavi told Reuters, describing the nerve-wracking ordeal. "I know this is an El Nino year, so I've had it in the back of my mind about being involved with the construction."