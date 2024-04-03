Ancient Egyptian Codex Containing Early Biblical Texts Up For Auction In London, Expected To Fetch $2.6M

The Crosby-Schoyen Codex has a fascinating journey of its own. Discovered in Egypt during the 1950s, it eventually found its way to the University of Mississippi. However, in 1988, it was acquired by the renowned Norwegian manuscript collector Dr. Martin Schoyen. Now, as part of the esteemed Shoyen Collection – one of the largest private collections of manuscripts in the world – the codex is being offered for auction alongside other invaluable pieces.