Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study

Harvard researchers have proposed a new study that suggests aliens may be living among us, possibly underground or in a base inside the Moon. The research, conducted by Harvard's Human Flourishing program, explores the concept of "cryptoterrestrials".

Representative image
A new study by Harvard academics claims that aliens might be living among us, possibly underground or in a base inside the Moon. The research explores the idea that UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) could be spaceships visiting Earth-based alien friends.

The study, conducted by Harvard University’s Human Flourishing program, investigates the concept of so-called ‘cryptoterrestrials’—beings that may be living among us disguised as humans, originating from Earth’s future, or descending from intelligent dinosaurs. This research was aimed to offer an unconventional explanation for UAP sightings. It hypothesizes that these phenomena might involve forms of non-human intelligence (NHI) already present on Earth in a concealed manner.

BY Outlook International Desk

The paper states, “The author became increasingly aware of the depth of evidence and theory that also tentatively supports another ultraterrestrial explanation: the “cryptoterrestrial” hypothesis (CTH) – our focus here – which holds that UAP may reflect activities of NHIs concealed here on Earth (e.g., underground) and its environs.”

The study explores four main theories on aliens living near humans:

1. Human Cryptoterrestrials: A technologically advanced ancient human civilization that was largely destroyed long ago (e.g., by a flood), but continues to exist in a remnant form.

2. Hominid or Theropod Cryptoterrestrials: A technologically advanced non-human civilization consisting of some terrestrial animal which evolved to live in stealth (e.g., underground). These could be an ape-like hominid descendant or descendants of "unknown, intelligent dinosaurs."

3. Former Extraterrestrial or Extratempestrial Cryptoterrestrials: These beings could have arrived on Earth from elsewhere in the cosmos or from the human future and concealed themselves in stealth, such as in the Moon.

4. Magical Cryptoterrestrials: Entities that are less like homegrown aliens and more like "earthbound angels." These beings relate to the human world in ways that are less technological and more magical, such as "fairies, elves, nymphs."

The researchers acknowledge that their theories, especially those involving elves, might be difficult for many people to accept. "The principal weakness of CTH 4, by contrast, is its utter strangeness, particularly for readers schooled to limit themselves to modes of explanation within the bounds of, say, the standard model of physics," the study notes. "While belief in extraterrestrials is tenable, belief in (something like) fairies is simply not a live option for many scientists."

The paper, titled “The Cryptoterrestrial Hypothesis: A Case for Scientific Openness to a Concealed Earthly Explanation for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” is yet to be peer-reviewed.

