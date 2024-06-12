Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study

The researchers acknowledge that their theories, especially those involving elves, might be difficult for many people to accept. "The principal weakness of CTH 4, by contrast, is its utter strangeness, particularly for readers schooled to limit themselves to modes of explanation within the bounds of, say, the standard model of physics," the study notes. "While belief in extraterrestrials is tenable, belief in (something like) fairies is simply not a live option for many scientists."