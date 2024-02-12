US Defense Secretary Austin Hospitalised With Bladder Issue, Transfers Powers To Deputy

While Austin initially was set to retain the "functions and duties of his office", at about 5 pm on Sunday he transferred those authorities to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. As of Sunday evening, he remained hospitalised, said Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was also notified, as well as the White House and Congress.

Ryder said Austin had travelled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems needed to perform his job.