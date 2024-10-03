Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan

A view of Love River as Typhoon Krathon arrives in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.
A hotel staff prepares to move a human figure from the doorway to inside as Typhoon Krathon arrives in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.
Traffic cones litter the pavement as Typhoon Krathon arrives in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.
A street view from a hotel that taped the glass of its front door as Typhoon Krathon arrives in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.
A car moves along the shore in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan as Typhoon Krathon is expected to hit the area.
People went to airline counters to ask about canceled flights due to approaching Typhoon Krathon, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.
Airline staff work at the counter at a closed airport due to approaching Typhoon Krathon, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.
A woman struggles in the wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.