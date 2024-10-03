International

Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan

Typhoon Krathon made landfall in Taiwan on Thursday with torrential rains and heavy winds, bringing parts of the island to a standstill. The slow-moving typhoon led to heavy downpour in eastern and southern parts of the island over the past five days, forcing thousands to evacuate from mountainous or low-lying areas. Schools and government offices were shut around the island for two days, and all domestic flights were canceled.