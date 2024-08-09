The Price Of Survival: Israel Plays And Palestine Pays With Lives

Nowhere to hide for children

The Gaza Strip, where half the population consists of children, has become uninhabitable. Residents lack adequate income, water, food, sanitation, healthcare, and education. The conflict has claimed nearly 40,000 lives, with more children killed in the past four months than in any other conflict in the previous four years. Since October 7th (when Israeli military operations started), over 2% of Gaza’s child population has been killed or injured. According to the UN-backed Global Education Cluster, 85% of school buildings in Gaza have been hit or damaged. Currently, over 50,000 children in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition. On March 12, 2024, Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stated on X, “This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future.” However, by July, UN experts offered a starkly different perspective, describing the situation not as war, but "Israel’s intentional and targeted starvation campaign against the Palestinian people," which was characterised as “a form of genocidal violence”.