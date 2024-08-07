The Assassination Chain: A Catalyst For Regional Turmoil In West Asia

Thousands of lives have been lost since the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated once again in October last year. The conflict which was till now between Israel and Hamas has now spread to the whole of West Asia because of the killing of the Hamas leader and former Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh on 31 July. Haniyeh was in Iran when he was killed. However, the main reason for the escalation of this conflict is not only the death of Haniyeh but many incidents that have happened in the last 9 months due to which tension has developed in the whole of West Asia.