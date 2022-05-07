Sri Lankan Crisis: PM Rajapaksha Under Pressure To Resign, President Faces Flak For Announcing Emergency

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has come under fresh pressure to resign after he repeatedly defied calls to quit. The resignation was demanded at a special Cabinet meeting held before a state of emergency was imposed by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The special Cabinet meeting was held on Friday as the country witnessed protests against the government over their inability to tackle the economic meltdown which has caused unprecedented hardships to the public.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight, the second time in just over a month.

“There were opinions during the Cabinet, some even suggested the prime minister must resign. The President (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) was keen to see an end to the political crisis even with the resignation of the prime minister,” a ministerial source said

The backers of the 76-year-old prime minister had insisted him to stay on as the public demand was more for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his younger brother.

The 72-year-old president for a few weeks now has been wanting the prime minister to resign in order to set up an all-party interim government.

Although Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said at the Cabinet meeting that he would readily resign if the successor could resolve the current economic crisis, he did not categorically say he would resign, according to the source.

The Mirror newspaper reported that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa listened to the President and said if a new government could solve the economic crisis and bring in an immediate solution, then he would give his blessings to the new government.

However, there is yet to be an official response on whether Mahinda Rajapaksa will tender his resignation, the report said.

But Mahinda Rajapaksa has previously emphasised that he would be the head of an interim government if there is one.

The special Cabinet meeting came as student activists kept the parliament under siege since Thursday night.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is under fire for imposing emergency

Rajapaksa has faced flak from the Opposition and foreign envoys for his decision to impose a state of emergency for the second time in just over a month which gives security forces power to crack down on peaceful protests.

President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight amid growing countrywide anti-government protests over the unprecedented economic crisis.

The state of emergency gives the police and the security forces sweeping power to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

The country's human rights body, the main lawyers' body, the Opposition and even some members of the diplomatic community criticised the government for its move.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka said it was deeply concerned about the promulgation of an emergency.

“We urge the government to explain to the public the reasons for this proclamation since protests have been largely peaceful and within the ambit of normal police operations,” it said in a statement.

“We hope that freedom of speech and assembly, the rights associated with arrest and detention as well as other fundamental rights and freedoms will not be affected or derogated from during the period of the emergency,” said the statement.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) in a statement issued said it was "gravely concerned" about the declaration of a State of Emergency by the President.

“As was stated earlier on April 2, 2022, when the President declared a State of Emergency for a brief period of time, the BASL remains of the view that a declaration of a state of emergency is not the answer to the present situation in the country including the spate of public protests and strikes which have occurred,” the BASL said.

They have stressed that the state of emergency must not be used to stifle peaceful protests and dissent or to make arbitrary arrests and detentions. The protests in turn must not be violent and must remain peaceful at all times.

The main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya's leader Sajith Premadasa too questioned the move and urged for the resignation of the president.

The Canadian High Commissioner in Colombo David McKinnon tweeted, “Over the past weeks, the demonstrations across Sri Lanka have overwhelmingly involved citizens enjoying their right to peaceful freedom of expression, and are a credit to the country’s democracy. It’s hard to understand why it is necessary, then, to declare a state of emergency.”

The US Ambassador Julie Chung said she was “concerned by another state of emergency. The voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard”.

New deputy speaker of parliament Ranjith Siyambalapitiya offers resignation



In another turn of events, new deputy speaker of parliament Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who was elected on Thursday, offered his resignation again, saying he had taken a conscientious decision.

Siyambalapitiya was elected with the government’s backing. He had resigned following the decision by his political party Sri Lanka Freedom Party to leave the government.

Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

Despite mounting pressure, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have refused to quit. On Thursday, they won a key election in Parliament when their candidate convincingly won the race for the post of Deputy Speaker.



(with inputs from PTI)