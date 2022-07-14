Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

South Africa Plans To Regulate Cryptocurrencies

The South African Reserve Bank has said it is planning to regulate cryptocurrencies after initially not wanting to get involved.

Kuben Naidoo
Kuben Naidoo PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 7:49 pm

The South African Reserve Bank has said it is planning to regulate cryptocurrencies after initially not wanting to get involved.


 "Our view has changed and we now do regard (cryptocurrency) as a financial asset and we hope to regulate it as a financial asset," SARB deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said on Wednesday during a webinar.


 However, the regulation is not likely to happen very soon.


 "It will probably still take us around 12 to 18 months to get all of our ducks in a row," Naidoo said.


 Responding to a question on whether South Africa has fallen behind with crypto regulation, he said this is not the case.


 “We are pretty much in the middle of what most central banks (and) regulators are doing. We follow pretty closely what advanced economies (such as) the UK, Singapore, and Australia are doing with a lead on the technology front. We are watching them very closely,” Naidoo said.


 He said most central banks are now focusing on regulating the crypto environment and South Africa is learning how it can take some of those lessons.

Related stories

South Africa Police Say 14 Dead In Bar Shooting In Soweto

South Africa Holds Funeral For 21 Teens Who Died In Tavern

Testo Ultra South Africa Reviews- TestoUltra Pills Price at Clicks, Dischem, Shocking Scam & Where to Buy in NZ, IE, SG, AU, UK, CA


 "There has been a lot of money that has flowed in, and there is a need to regulate it and bring it into the mainstream in an orderly fashion but in a way that balances the excitement and hype with the investor protection requirements – that is critical," Naidoo said at the webinar organized by financial technology company PSG.


 Outlining the steps that the SARB would need to take in the process, Naidoo said the first is to declare cryptocurrency a financial product. “The second is to establish a regulatory framework for the exchanges and they would have to comply with exchange control laws and tax laws."


 Naidoo said sellers would also have to give a “health warning”.


 “They would have to tell the buyer that you could lose money; that this is not a bank deposit. Essentially you would be able to buy and sell crypto as it is on the exchange,” he said.


 But there were also risks that included money laundering, Naidoo said as he cited US information that 90 percent of crypto transactions were used in the drug and gambling industry because users preferred anonymity.


 “Most use cases for crypto globally have not been an honest one. You’ve seen it being used as ransom in ransomware attacks and kidnappings. That’s what we are trying to solve because we’ve got a responsibility towards the public with rules. We’ve seen the hard evidence when we don’t do that properly. There’s currently no protection for South Africans who buy cryptocurrencies,” he said.


 Although South Africans have been avid buyers of cryptocurrencies, in recent months there have been reports of investors losing a lot of money, including through local scams which are now under the scanner of financial authorities.

Tags

International Drug And Gambling Industry Regulatory Framework Singapore And Australia The South African Reserve Bank Regulate Cryptocurrencies SARB Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo Financial Authorities Money Laundering
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam