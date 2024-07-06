Sojan Joseph: Kerala-Born Mental Health Nurse Makes Historic Entry Into UK Parliament

Sojan, the youngest of seven children born to C.T. Joseph and the late Elikkutty of Kaipuzha, Kottayam, last visited his hometown in March for his mother's memorial service. Since news of his victory in the British parliament broke, people from all walks of life have been calling his father and relatives to offer their congratulations. Several leaders, including Minister V.N. Vasavan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, were among those who called Sojan's father to congratulate him on his son's victory. Friends and neighbours are planning a grand welcome for Sojan when he next visits his home.