Sojan Joseph: Kerala-Born Mental Health Nurse Makes Historic Entry Into UK Parliament

When Sojan Joseph, a native of Kaipuzha in Kottayam, moved to the UK in 2001 at the age of 26, he might not have imagined that he would one day become a member of the British Parliament. Now, he is one of the 410 Labour Party members elected to the House of Commons, marking the party's return after 14 years out of power.
Sojan Joseph, a 49-year-old, has made history by becoming the first Labour candidate to secure the Ashford seat since its establishment 139 years ago. Sojan who works as a mental health nurse for the NHS in Kent defeated Damian Green, a former First Secretary of State and Conservative Party leader, by 1,779 votes in a constituency long considered a Conservative stronghold. Green had represented Ashford for 27 years.
In a contest featuring six candidates, Sojan garnered 15,262 votes, accounting for 32.50 per cent of the total, while Damian Green received 13,484 votes, or 28.7 per cent. Reform UK candidate Tristam Kennadi’s impressive performance, with over ten thousand votes, contributed to Sojan Joseph's success by turning the Ashford contest into a triangular race, ultimately pushing Damian Green aside.
This victory also makes Sojan the first Malayali to be elected to the British parliament, which led to joyous celebrations among his friends and relatives in Kaipuzha, Kottayam. Sojan's wife, Brighta, who is also a nurse, and their three children too celebrated this momentous occasion.
Sojan, the youngest of seven children born to C.T. Joseph and the late Elikkutty of Kaipuzha, Kottayam, last visited his hometown in March for his mother's memorial service. Since news of his victory in the British parliament broke, people from all walks of life have been calling his father and relatives to offer their congratulations. Several leaders, including Minister V.N. Vasavan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, were among those who called Sojan's father to congratulate him on his son's victory. Friends and neighbours are planning a grand welcome for Sojan when he next visits his home.
Joseph, Sojan's father, who is in his eighties and cultivates paddy, rubber, and tapioca, expressed his overwhelming pride and happiness. "We waited all night for the results and couldn't sleep. His success in such an important election fills us with pride," he said.
Joseph also noted that Sojan wasn't politically active in his youth, focusing mainly on his studies. However, his inclination towards socialism eventually led him to become active in the Labour Party, where he engaged in marathons and boat races to support social causes.
Sojan completed his nursing degree in psychiatry from Dr. BR Ambedkar Medical College in Bengaluru before moving to the UK. Though he unsuccessfully contested a local council election in 2021, he won the local poll two years later.
Following his win, Sojan shared his plans with Kent Online, saying, "Tonight is a historic moment. I aim to improve the town centre and roads and support small businesses in Ashford."