Singapore Airshow Kicks Off With Stunning Aerial Displays | Check Out Here

Aisa's largest airshow kicked off on Tuesday in Singapore with an array of aerial displays including some by China's COMAC C919 narrow-body airliner. This year's Singapore Airshow is the first time the country has opened the event to the public since 2020, when a scaled-down version took place as the Covid pandemic was just starting. The biennial show comes as Asia's aviation sector is taking off following the grim pandemic years, during which when many countries in the region closed their borders to most international travel.