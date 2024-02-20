International

Singapore Airshow Kicks Off With Stunning Aerial Displays | Check Out Here

Aisa's largest airshow kicked off on Tuesday in Singapore with an array of aerial displays including some by China's COMAC C919 narrow-body airliner. This year's Singapore Airshow is the first time the country has opened the event to the public since 2020, when a scaled-down version took place as the Covid pandemic was just starting. The biennial show comes as Asia's aviation sector is taking off following the grim pandemic years, during which when many countries in the region closed their borders to most international travel.

February 20, 2024

Singapore Airshow | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during the first day of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore.

Singapore Airshow | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

A China's COMAC C919 aircraft is on display during the first day of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore.

Singapore Airshow | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Aircraft models of China's COMAC C919 and AR J21 are on display at the COMAC pavilion during the first day of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore.

Singapore Airshow | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

South Korea's Air Force's Black Eagles performs during first day of Singapore Airshow in Singapore.

Singapore Airshow | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during the first day of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore.

Singapore Airshow | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during the first day of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore.

Singapore Airshow | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Visitors stand near an F35A aircraft on display during the first day of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore.

Singapore Airshow | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

A China's COMAC C919 aircraft flies during the first day of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore.

