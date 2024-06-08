Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War

Saudi Arabia's stance on political expressions during Hajj has been controversial in recent years. Protests are illegal in the kingdom, and freedom of expression is largely suppressed. While Saudi pro-government imams have publicly prayed for Gaza and the Palestinians in weekly Friday sermons since October, the rules announced by the Hajj minister suggest such expression might be restricted during the pilgrimage.

Also Read:

Saudi Arabia and the US have been in talks over a potential normalisation deal, which would involve the kingdom recognising Israel in exchange for security and technology-sharing agreements. However, the deal has been put on hold due to the ongoing war in Gaza.