Saudi Arabia crackdown on homosexuality, seizing the production of rainbow-coloured toys.

In a country where homosexuality is considered morally asinine, Saudi Arabia’s Sharia law has informed the basis of its judicial system. A judicial system which considers homosexuality a capital offence has promulgated the government to ban toys with rainbow colouring, as officials claim that it would “poison the mind of the youth”. Such news comes amidst the steadfast efforts of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who aims to “modernise” Saudi Arabia through the implementation of his Vision 2030 plan.

The seized items “contradict the Islamic faith and public morals, and promoted homosexual colours targeting the younger generation”, an unidentified officials stated. Furthermore, officials have stated that shops selling such products would face legal penalties. A video by the state funded Al Ekhbariya news channel showcased officials removing items such as hair clips, T-shirts and pencil cases from shops in the capital city of Riyadh.

This development follows a series of directives by Saudi officials, who have been extremely stringent and particular with regards to the subject of homosexuality. In April 2022, the kingdom asked Disney to cut “LGBTQ references” from their movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, as reported by the Guardian, the entertainment conglomerate refused to budge. Variety magazine has recently reported that Saudi Arabia has banned Pixar’s “Lightyear” over the inculcation of a same-gender kiss scene.

The deep-rooted vehemence for homosexuality in Saudi Arabia, has left little room for social progress. The country does not recognize, allow or perform same-sex marriage, domestic partnerships or civil unions. From a religious perspective, homosexual and transgenders are not allowed to make the holy pilgrimage to Mecca. LGBTQ people are thus frequently subject to arrests, however due to the opacity of Saudi law enforcement, it is not possible to provide accurate estimates of the number of arrests, execution and prosecutions. The theocratic nature of the Saudi state has led to a model of governance informed by the principles of Islam. According to a Human Rights Watch World Report, if Individuals engage in homosexual relationships online, prosecutors can utilize vague provisions of the country’s anti-cybercrime law to criminalize online activity and restore “public order, religious values and public morals”.