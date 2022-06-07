Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Russia Retaliates By Imposing Sanctions On 61 U.S. Nationals

Russian Foreign Ministry said that the move came in response to US's long list of sanctions against Russian political and public figures. The list includes several US public figures and business personalities.

Russia-Ukraine War (Representational Image) AP

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 7:53 am

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that is levying sanctions on 61 U.S. nationals,.

It said the move was being taken “in response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business.”

The list includes U.S. officials and former and current top managers of large American companies, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

