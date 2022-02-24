Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Virtual Session Following Cold Like Symptoms From COVID 19

The monarch's age, COVID-19 diagnosis and a health scare last year have caused worry among officials and the public. 

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Virtual Session Following Cold Like Symptoms From COVID 19
Queen Elizabeth II In One Of Her Public Appearance File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 9:48 pm

British queen still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

Following lingereing effects of Covid, Queen Elizabeth II postpones two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery. 

Related stories

Tough Sanctions Loom Against Russia, Effectiveness Uncertain

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 22 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching

Canada Official: Emergency Powers Removed After Blockade End

Her positive test for the coronavirus over the weekend prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum. 

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle.

The queen, who is the country's longest-reigning monarch has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. 

She is scheduled to host a March 2 reception which would involve meeting hundreds of diplomats at Windsor.

She is also due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then a March 26 memorial service, also at the Abbey, for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.

( With AP Inputs)

Tags

International Queen Elizabeth II COVID-19 Buckingham Palace Westminster Abbey Prince Philip Memorial Service Queen Elizabeth II Covid British Monarch Virtual Session Diplomats Active Covid Cases Boris Johnson England
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Air Pollution May Increase Risk Of ADHD In Children: Study

Air Pollution May Increase Risk Of ADHD In Children: Study

Tough Sanctions Loom Against Russia, Effectiveness Uncertain

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 22 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching

High Cases Indicate Covid-19 Omicron Wave In Singapore Likely To Peak Soon, Says Expert

Canada Official: Emergency Powers Removed After Blockade End

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland