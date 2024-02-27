International

Protesters Walk Past Graffiti In Kfar Saba Demanding The Release Of Hostages Kidnapped In The Oct 7 Hamas Attack

In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel, the streets of Kfar Saba bear witness to silent protests as people pass graffiti demanding the release of hostages.

February 27, 2024

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenbe

People walk past a graffiti calling for the return of the hostages kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel, in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo
A poster depicting Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, center, is displayed at a memorial at the site of the Nova music festival where he was wounded and kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas in Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza border.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo
Graffiti, calling for the release of Israeli hostage Eliya Cohen, is written on the bomb shelter in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border near the Nova music festival site where he was kidnapped to Gaza along with a wounded Hersh Goldberg-Polin and other festival goers by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo
A poster depicting Israeli hostage Eliya Cohen is displayed inside the bomb shelter in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border, near the Nova music festival site where he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo
A poster depicting Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal is displayed in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border at a memorial at the site for the Nova music festival site where he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo
A poster depicting Israeli hostage Alon Ohel is displayed in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border at a memorial site for the Nova music festival site where he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo
A sticker depicting Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on the wall of the bomb shelter in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border where he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit
An Israeli policeman walks past pictures of hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel. A senior official from Egypt, which along with Qatar is a mediator between Israel and Hamas, has said the draft cease-fire deal includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors and older people.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Leo Correa
A woman and her children walk past a wall with photographs of hostages who were kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel in Jerusalem, Israel.

Israel Hamas War | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit
A pigeon looks for food past pictures of hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel.

