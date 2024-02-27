Protesters Walk Past Graffiti In Kfar Saba Demanding The Release Of Hostages Kidnapped In The Oct 7 Hamas Attack

People walk past a graffiti calling for the return of the hostages kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel, in Kfar Saba, Israel.
A poster depicting Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, center, is displayed at a memorial at the site of the Nova music festival where he was wounded and kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas in Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza border.
Graffiti, calling for the release of Israeli hostage Eliya Cohen, is written on the bomb shelter in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border near the Nova music festival site where he was kidnapped to Gaza along with a wounded Hersh Goldberg-Polin and other festival goers by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.
A poster depicting Israeli hostage Eliya Cohen is displayed inside the bomb shelter in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border, near the Nova music festival site where he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas.
A poster depicting Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal is displayed in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border at a memorial at the site for the Nova music festival site where he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.
A poster depicting Israeli hostage Alon Ohel is displayed in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border at a memorial site for the Nova music festival site where he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.
A sticker depicting Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on the wall of the bomb shelter in Re'im, southern Israel at the Gaza border where he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.
An Israeli policeman walks past pictures of hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel. A senior official from Egypt, which along with Qatar is a mediator between Israel and Hamas, has said the draft cease-fire deal includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors and older people.
A woman and her children walk past a wall with photographs of hostages who were kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel in Jerusalem, Israel.
A pigeon looks for food past pictures of hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel.