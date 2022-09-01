Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Portugal Health Minister Steps Down Following Death Of Indian Woman

Temido, a 48-year-old expert in hospital administration and Portugal's health minister since 2018, was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portugal health minister Marta Temido.
Portugal health minister Marta Temido. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 9:10 am

Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido quit on Tuesday, saying she felt “no longer able to remain in office” after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals and the death of an Indian woman.

The 34-year-old pregnant Indian tourist died while being shifted between hospitals in Lisbon. She suffered a cardiac arrest. The woman died while being shifted out of Lisbon's main hospital Santia Maria because its neonatology unit was full. The baby was delivered following an emergency caesarian section. 

Temido, a 48-year-old expert in hospital administration and Portugal's health minister since 2018, was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she has been under severe pressure for several months, including from inside her Socialist Party, due to temporary closures of public hospital emergency services, including in maternity departments, due to a lack of staff.

Critics blamed the problems on a lack of planning by the health ministry, especially during the summer vacation period, in what became an embarrassment for the government.

Groups representing Portuguese doctors and nurses have also been critical of Temido's policies.

The prime minister said that the woman's death was the 'last straw' that led to Temido's resignation, as per Portugal's Lusa news agency. 

Related stories

In Pictures: The Wildfires In Spain, Portugal

Forest Fire Ravage Portugal As Heatwave Continues To Intensify

Reports Suggest Tourism In Portugal Might Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels In 2023

It said the government would push ahead with reforms to strengthen the national health service but gave no indication about Temido's replacement.

(with inputs from AP)

Tags

International Portugal Portugal Health Minister Marta Temido Indians Pregnant Women Lisbon Health Ministry
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Punjab School Education Board Open School Admission Started For 2022-23, Read Ahead To Know All Details

Punjab School Education Board Open School Admission Started For 2022-23, Read Ahead To Know All Details

Can Gautam Adani Become World's Second Richest Person Surpassing Amazon's Jeff Bezos?

Can Gautam Adani Become World's Second Richest Person Surpassing Amazon's Jeff Bezos?