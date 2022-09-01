Portugal Health Minister Steps Down Following Death Of Indian Woman

Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido quit on Tuesday, saying she felt “no longer able to remain in office” after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals and the death of an Indian woman.



The 34-year-old pregnant Indian tourist died while being shifted between hospitals in Lisbon. She suffered a cardiac arrest. The woman died while being shifted out of Lisbon's main hospital Santia Maria because its neonatology unit was full. The baby was delivered following an emergency caesarian section.



Temido, a 48-year-old expert in hospital administration and Portugal's health minister since 2018, was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she has been under severe pressure for several months, including from inside her Socialist Party, due to temporary closures of public hospital emergency services, including in maternity departments, due to a lack of staff.

Critics blamed the problems on a lack of planning by the health ministry, especially during the summer vacation period, in what became an embarrassment for the government.

Groups representing Portuguese doctors and nurses have also been critical of Temido's policies.

The prime minister said that the woman's death was the 'last straw' that led to Temido's resignation, as per Portugal's Lusa news agency.

It said the government would push ahead with reforms to strengthen the national health service but gave no indication about Temido's replacement.



(with inputs from AP)