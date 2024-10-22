International

Peru: Ex-President Toledo Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison In Corruption Case

Authorities accused former President Alejandro Toledo of accepting 35 million US dollars in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for allowing a highway to be built in the South American country. The National Superior Court of Specialized Criminal Justice in the capital, Lima, imposed the sentence after years of legal wrangling, including a dispute over whether Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, could be extradited from the United States.

Perus former President Alejandro Toledo
Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo Photo: X/@NewsDayMundo
Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo on Monday was sentenced to 20 years and six months in prison in a case involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which became synonymous with corruption across Latin America, where it paid millions of dollars in bribes to government officials and others.

Odebrecht, which built some of Latin America's most crucial infrastructure projects, admitted to US authorities in 2016 to having bought government contracts throughout the region with generous bribes. The investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice spun probes in several countries, including Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador.

In Peru, authorities accused Toledo and three other former presidents of receiving payments from the construction giant. Toledo has denied the accusations against him.

