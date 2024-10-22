International

Peru: Ex-President Toledo Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison In Corruption Case

Authorities accused former President Alejandro Toledo of accepting 35 million US dollars in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for allowing a highway to be built in the South American country. The National Superior Court of Specialized Criminal Justice in the capital, Lima, imposed the sentence after years of legal wrangling, including a dispute over whether Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, could be extradited from the United States.