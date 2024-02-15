Palestinians Living In US Will Be Shielded From Deportation: White House

The president is facing increasing backlash from Arab Americans and progressives for his full-throated support of Israel since the October 7 attack by Hamas, although Biden has insisted he is trying to minimise civilian casualties.

More than 27,000 people, mostly women and minors, have been killed in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped about 250 more, mostly civilians, in its attack. It's not immediately clear how many Palestinians would be affected by the deferred departure designation, but the number would be small.

According to the November letter from lawmakers, there were roughly 7,241 non-immigrant visas issued to Palestinians in 2022, the most recent year for which data was available, though that isn't an exact correlation to the number of people who would be eligible.

The designation is not a specific immigration status, but those covered under the policy aren't subject to deportation. Eligibility requirements are based on terms set by Biden. Others right now included under the same policy are people from Liberia and Hong Kong.