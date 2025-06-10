International

Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman Defends Nation’s Terror Record In Heated Interview

Tensions flared when Hakim questioned Rehman about Pakistan’s alleged support for terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Haqqani Network, and the al-Qaeda-affiliated Brigade 313.

Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman
The interview has since drawn wide attention on social media and in diplomatic circles, highlighting the continuing geopolitical tug-of-war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, particularly on the sensitive issue of terrorism. Photo: X.com
In a tense and combative interview with Sky News anchor Yalda Hakim, Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, vehemently defended her country’s record on terrorism and pushed back against longstanding international criticism.

“Pakistan is a changed country,” Rehman declared during the exchange, emphasizing that Islamabad is “actively fighting terrorism.” She accused international narratives of being influenced by Indian interests, calling them “skewed” and unbalanced.

The interview took place as Pakistan intensifies its global diplomatic outreach, launching a campaign to challenge India's narrative following the latter's recent military operation, dubbed Operation Sindoor. In what observers have described as a "copycat" move, Pakistan has dispatched its own delegation — including Rehman — to key Western capitals such as Washington, London, and Brussels, in an effort to present its version of events and counter India's global messaging.

Tensions flared when Hakim questioned Rehman about Pakistan’s alleged support for terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Haqqani Network, and the al-Qaeda-affiliated Brigade 313. These groups have long been accused of operating from Pakistani territory with tacit state support.

Pressed specifically on the continued activity of Brigade 313 — believed to be an operational coalition of outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad — Rehman deflected. “Am I going to war every time there is an attack in India?” she asked. “There are 100 insurgencies running in India. Are we responsible for what goes on there? That's what it amounts to.”

When Hakim reiterated that Brigade 313 acts as a unifying umbrella for various extremist factions within Pakistan, Rehman dismissed the claims outright. “I don’t know who told you this,” she said. “I can produce any number of pages saying all this. Perhaps we should also produce a digital dossier,” she added pointedly, referencing India’s past efforts to document and publicize Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

