Friday, May 20, 2022
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto To Visit China

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s China visit between May 21 and 22 will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.(File photo) Photo by AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 3:46 pm

Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China on May 21 at the special invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between the two all-weather allies, the Foreign Office announced here on Friday.

Bilawal's visit between May 21 and 22 will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, it said.

“This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month,” the Foreign Office said, adding that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials will also be part of the minister’s delegation.

The foreign minister during his visit will hold extensive consultations with Wang.

The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

“Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions,” the FO said.

“The two sides will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues," it said.

Wang had earlier written a letter of congratulations to Bilawal on his assumption of the office of foreign minister. The two foreign ministers had previously held a virtual meeting on May 11.

The Pakistani minister’s visit is part of the high-level exchanges between the two sides, which included a message of felicitations to the Prime Minister from Premier Li Keqiang, and a telephone conversation between the two Premiers on May 16.

Bilawal’s visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples, according to the FO.

Bilawal is currently visiting the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action”.

On Wednesday, Bilawal met Blinken at the UN headquarters and talks focussed on bolstering regional security and strengthening bilateral and economic ties. 

(With PTI Inputs)
 

